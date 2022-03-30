PODCAST | Tiger Brands’ foray into venture capital

Tiger Brands’ foray into venture capital and early stage start-up investing is the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Barati Mahloele, director at Tiger Brands Venture Capital Fund.

Tiger Brands is a R30bn packaged goods company with a number of well known consumer brands under its umbrella such as Jungle Oats, Koo and Mrs Ball’s, across food, home care, baby and personal care.



Join the discussion: