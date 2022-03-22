Murray & Robert’s Australian unit bags R16.5bn rail project
Project by engineering group’s subsidiary will transform how goods are moved around Australia
22 March 2022 - 10:15
Engineering group Murray & Roberts (M&R) said on Tuesday that its subsidiary Clough has secured a share A$1.5bn or R16.5bn in inland rail project in Australia.
Clough forms part of the Regionerate Rail consortium that won the tender, whose total value is stands at more than A$5bn...
