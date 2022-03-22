Companies / Industrials Murray & Robert’s Australian unit bags R16.5bn rail project Project by engineering group’s subsidiary will transform how goods are moved around Australia B L Premium

Engineering group Murray & Roberts (M&R) said on Tuesday that its subsidiary Clough has secured a share A$1.5bn or R16.5bn in inland rail project in Australia.

Clough forms part of the Regionerate Rail consortium that won the tender, whose total value is stands at more than A$5bn...