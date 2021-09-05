Companies / Industrials WBHO says recovery in SA’s construction sector is gaining momentum

Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon (WBHO), the largest remaining construction firm on the JSE, says the recovery in SA’s construction sector is gaining momentum and will help counter the slack in its biggest Australian market where strict lockdown restrictions have interrupted activity.

Founded in 1970 and listed on the JSE in 1994, WBHO said on Friday there had been a noticeable improvement in construction opportunities in building markets across SA, including the emergence of some larger-scale projects...