Murray & Roberts flags return to profit, but Covid-19 weighs on earnings The group expects to return to headline profit in its half-year to end-December and says it is well positioned to operate through the uncertainty

Engineering group Murray & Roberts (M&R) has said it will return to profit in the six months to end-December, but warned that Covid-19 continues to affect its activity, including the timing of new work and supply-chain disruptions.

The group expects to report headline earnings per share of between 10c and 15c to end-December from a loss of 28c previously. This implies headline earnings, the main profit measure in SA, of as much as R66.7m, from a loss of R111m previously. In the same period for 2019, the group generated headline earnings of R160m...