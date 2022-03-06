Companies / Industrials

Oceana investors could get answers on forensic probe this week

06 March 2022 - 20:19 Michelle Gumede

Investors in Oceana are hoping their patience in Africa’s largest fishing group will be rewarded this week with the publication of its delayed annual financial results and the findings of a forensic investigation into allegations of accounting irregularities at its US subsidiary.

The probe was prompted by a tip-off from a whistle-blower about dubious financial activities related to the accounting treatment of the group’s 25% shareholding in Westbank Fishing that is held by Daybrook Fisheries, a subsidiary of Oceana...

