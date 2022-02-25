Oceana seeks to allay market concerns after CEO leaves and CFO is suspended
The fishing group says the recent suspension of its CFO had nothing to do with the company’s financial information
25 February 2022 - 09:39
Fishing group Oceana sought to calm the market on Friday, saying the recent suspension of its CFO had nothing to do with the company’s financial information.
CFO Hajra Karrim was suspended on February 7 and a week later on February 15 CEO Imraan Soomra resigned. The dramatic developments came at a time when its shares were facing possible suspension from the JSE for failing to submit financial results on time...
