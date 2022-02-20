Business Suspicion of fishy statements focus of regulator's Oceana probe Mystery surrounds the sudden departure of two key Oceana executives — CEO Imraan Soomra, who resigned this week, and CFO Hajra Karrim B L Premium

SA’s market conduct regulator will investigate JSE-listed fishing group Oceana for possible breaches of the Financial Markets Act involving false and misleading statements after upheaval at the company.

The development comes as mystery surrounds the sudden departure of two key Oceana executives — CEO Imraan Soomra, who resigned this week, and CFO Hajra Karrim, who was suspended last week — amid accounting issues that have been flagged by a forensic investigation by ENSafrica...