Companies Oceana delays publishing final interim results for 10 days Fishing group asks for more time after completion of audit into US subsidiary Daybrook B L Premium

Fishing giant Oceana group has again delayed releasing its final interim results, despite flagging that no accounting irregularities have been picked up in the books of its US business Daybrook, where an investigation has been completed.

The company last year instituted a probe into the accounting treatment of matters pertaining to a US subsidiary of the group, Daybrook, which saw it delay the release of its finalised results for 2021...