Companies / Industrials ArcelorMittal SA back in the black with stellar results Amsa CEO thinks the business is now at a point where it is sustainable BL PREMIUM

ArcelorMittal SA (Amsa) has swung into profit, reporting its strongest interim earnings in a decade as the steelmaker emerges from the most challenging period in its 93-year history.

Amsa’s half-year earnings of R3.22bn compare with a loss of R1.25bn in the first half of 2020. Headline profit was R2.48bn compared with a loss of R2.61bn...