National Employer body wants to expand its footprint in steel and engineering industry With greater representation on the sector’s bargaining council, Seifsa would be able to have wage agreements extended to non-members BL PREMIUM

The umbrella body for steel producers wants to grow its membership among small and medium-sized enterprises so that the wage increases agreed at the sector’s bargaining council can be extended to the entire industry.

And for this to happen, the Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa (Seifsa) needs to represent at least 51% of the workers represented on the Metal and Engineering Industries Bargaining Council (MEIBC). ..