Seifsa CEO Kaizer Nyatsumba resigns
Nyatsumba was suspended in May on a precautionary basis, which has been lifted, but he has opted to part ways with the employer body
23 July 2021 - 10:03
Group CEO of the Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa (Seifsa) Kaizer Nyatsumba has opted to resign, although the employer body has lifted a suspension from May.
Due to the recent events, parties had agreed to mutually separate, Seifsa said in a statement, with Nyatsumba set to return to his consulting company, KMN Consulting, after completing his doctorate...
