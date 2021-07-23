National Seifsa CEO Kaizer Nyatsumba resigns Nyatsumba was suspended in May on a precautionary basis, which has been lifted, but he has opted to part ways with the employer body BL PREMIUM

Group CEO of the Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa (Seifsa) Kaizer Nyatsumba has opted to resign, although the employer body has lifted a suspension from May.

Due to the recent events, parties had agreed to mutually separate, Seifsa said in a statement, with Nyatsumba set to return to his consulting company, KMN Consulting, after completing his doctorate...