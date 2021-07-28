Companies / Industrials AECI upbeat as commodities boom The group, which has spent two years sharpening its focus on its businesses with better prospects, says it is well placed to benefit from a post-pandemic recovery BL PREMIUM

Diversified explosives and chemicals group AECI has opted to shell out almost R200m to shareholders for its half year to end-June, saying it is confident its rebound from Covid-19 will be sustained amid a global commodities boom and a pick up in infrastructure construction in SA.

The group, valued at R10.5bn on the JSE, has interests ranging from explosives used in the mining industry, to asphalt, water treatment and agriculture. Its headline earnings more than doubled to R559m to end-June, recovering from a tough period in 2020, when the pandemic cost it about R454m in lost profit from operations...