WATCH: How AECI plans to cope with the challenges of Covid-19
AECI CEO Mark Dytor talks to Business Day TV about how his plans for the group during the pandemic
30 July 2020 - 09:07
AECI CEO Mark Dytor says he is deeply concerned about the outlook for SA’s economy as the underground mining sector may recover only in the second quarter of 2021 and the manufacturing industry may never fully recover from the coronavirus pandemic.
Business Day TV spoke to Dytor about how he plans steer the group through the pandemic and beyond.
