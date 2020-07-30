Companies

News Leader

WATCH: How AECI plans to cope with the challenges of Covid-19

AECI CEO Mark Dytor talks to Business Day TV about how his plans for the group during the pandemic

30 July 2020 - 09:07 Business Day TV
AECI CEO Mark Dytor. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
AECI CEO Mark Dytor. Picture: MARTIN RHODES

AECI CEO Mark Dytor says he is deeply concerned about the outlook for SA’s economy as the underground mining sector may recover only in the second quarter of 2021 and the manufacturing industry may never fully recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Business Day TV spoke to Dytor about how he plans steer the group through the pandemic and beyond.

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify Apple Podcasts Pocket Casts | Player.fm

AECI will pay interim dividend despite uncertainty over manufacturing sector

The group had deferred a R448m dividend due to Covid-19 but expects cash generation to pick up in the second half of 2020
Companies
1 day ago

JSE to contend with mixed Asian markets on Wednesday

Mixed US corporate earnings reports and disappointing data are competing with stimulus hopes, while electricity tariffs in SA are set to rise
Markets
1 day ago

AECI earnings may have fallen a third due to Covid-19

The chemicals group said it expects headline earnings per share and earnings per share to have fallen by more than 30% for the half-year to June
Companies
1 week ago

Dozy SA missing the hemp harvest

Billions in cannabis products imported to potential dagga central
Business
3 weeks ago

WATCH: Stock pick — AECI

Independent Analyst Chris Gilmour and Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Sandton talk to Business Day TV
Markets
3 months ago

Most read

1.
Standard Bank takes first punch from pandemic on ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Sasol shares jump as investors celebrate asset ...
Companies / Energy
3.
ArcelorMittal SA shares tumble as loss widens to ...
Companies / Industrials
4.
EOH boss Stephen van Coller calls foul over JSE ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
EXCLUSIVE: Telkom’s BCX aims at regaining BEE ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.