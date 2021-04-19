Murray & Roberts gets R2bn mining contract in Australia

Engineering group Murray & Roberts has secured a R2.3bn mining contract in Australia.

Murray & Roberts said on Monday that its subsidiary, RUC Cementation Mining Contractors, had secured the tender at Newmont Corporation, the world’s largest gold producer.

RUC is a diversified underground mining contractor, operating throughout Australia and Asia Pacific.

“Capital investment in the mining sector continues mainly in brownfield expansions, although it is expected that investment in new mines will return from mid-2021 onwards,” the company said in a statement.

The group’s order book stood at a record R60.5bn in the six months to December, primarily consisting of an energy, resources and infrastructure platform.

The other divisions are mining, as well as a power, industrial and water platform.

Murray & Roberts, which was once rated among the highly valuable companies on the JSE in the the lead-up the 2010 soccer world cup, exited the SA construction industry in 2016.

Its share price was up 2.43% to R10.96 as of 10.40am on the JSE, on Monday giving it a market valuation of R4.7bn.

