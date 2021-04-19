Companies / Industrials

Murray & Roberts gets R2bn mining contract in Australia

The group’s order book stood at a record R60.5bn in the six months to December

19 April 2021 - 11:11 Andries Mahlangu
Picture: 123RF/SONDEM
Picture: 123RF/SONDEM

Engineering group Murray & Roberts has secured a R2.3bn mining contract in Australia.

Murray & Roberts said on Monday that its subsidiary, RUC Cementation Mining Contractors, had secured the tender at Newmont Corporation, the world’s largest gold producer.

RUC is a diversified underground mining contractor, operating throughout Australia and Asia Pacific.

“Capital investment in the mining sector continues mainly in brownfield expansions, although it is expected that investment in new mines will return from mid-2021 onwards,” the company said in a statement.

The group’s order book stood at a record R60.5bn in the six months to December, primarily consisting of an energy, resources and infrastructure platform.

The other divisions are mining, as well as a power, industrial and water platform.

Murray & Roberts, which was once rated among the highly valuable companies on the JSE in the the lead-up the 2010 soccer world cup, exited the SA construction industry in 2016.

Its share price was up 2.43% to R10.96 as of 10.40am on the JSE, on Monday giving it a market valuation of R4.7bn.

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za

Murray & Roberts upbeat after strategic shift

Group says a strategic shift on its range of contracts has positioned it well amid Covid-19 uncertainty
Companies
7 months ago

Murray & Roberts, hit hard by Covid-19, hunts new ground

An economy struggling to grow has prompted Murray & Roberts, and some of its peers, to look for projects in other countries
Companies
7 months ago

Murray & Roberts: Limping along, but surviving

Murray & Roberts, though limping, has survived, thanks to its diversification – both geographically and in its service offering
Companies
10 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Sibanye CEO Neal Froneman pins blame over ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Boxwood buys Durban logistics property for R450m
Companies / Property
3.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Absa’s closure of money market ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Karooooo set for inward listing on JSE
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Mediclinic pares recovery forecast due to ...
Companies / Healthcare

Related Articles

M&R hopes record order book brings profitability

Companies / Industrials

WBHO: Well set for an infrastructure boom

Companies / Investors Monthly

Murray & Roberts eyes return to profit after winning A$400m gas contract

Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.