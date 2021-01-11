Companies / Industrials

Murray & Roberts eyes return to profit after winning A$400m gas contract

The group expects to return to profitability in its 2021 year, as it starts seeing the financial benefits of recently awarded contracts

11 January 2021 - 12:11 Karl Gernetzky
M&R’s new oil and gas focus: Wheatstone project, Onslow, Western Australia. Picture: MURRAY & ROBERTS
M&R’s new oil and gas focus: Wheatstone project, Onslow, Western Australia. Picture: MURRAY & ROBERTS

Specialist engineering group Murray & Roberts (M&R) says it is optimistic about its growth prospects, as recently awarded contracts start contributing to earnings. It is expecting a return to profitability in its 2021 financial year.

The group said on Monday that construction and engineering subsidiary Clough had been awarded an A$400m (R4.75bn) contract for a gas processing plant in Western Australia, the latest success for a company that exited the construction industry in 2016.

The project is set to commence during the first quarter of the 2021 calendar year and will bring significant economic benefits to the region, the group said, with Clough’s work related to a gas processing plant, including power generation.

The specialist engineering group, which started life in 1902 as a builder in the then Cape Colony, has spent the past few years diversifying its businesses to mitigate its exposure to cyclical natural resources contracts. It said recently this had paid off during the Covid-19 pandemic, and it has expanded its scope in terms of contracts it takes on.

Its diversification has included its oil and gas business taking hydroelectric projects, or gas to power projects, after being exclusively focused on liquefied natural gas in Australia.

M&R said on Monday the second half of its 2021 year ended June was expected to show improved performance. M&R expects to return to profitability to end-June, and “continue its path to earnings growth beyond”.

In its year to end-June 2020, the group posted a R371m loss, estimating the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic at R622m as it delayed or disrupted projects. The group, however, said it had an order book of R54.2bn at the end of its 2020 year, up almost 16% from the prior period.

The importance of the group’s Australasian operations has also been growing in importance, generating more than half of its R20.8bn in revenue to end-June 2020, from 37% in the same period in 2015.

“The expectations for economic recovery after Covid-19 are uncertain and revised frequently,” M&R said on Monday.

“The group is, however, well positioned to operate through the short to medium term uncertainty,” the statement read.

In morning trade on Monday M&R's share was down 0.36% to R8.37, having fallen 22% over the past 12 months. The group’s share price has fallen more than 90% since its high of R100.71 in 2007, when SA’s construction stocks were boosted in the run-up to the 2010 World Cup.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Covid-19 demolishes WBHO construction firm’s profit

Loss worsened by misinterpretation of specifications of roads project in  Australia
Companies
1 month ago

WBHO warns of Covid-19 profit hit and more bad news from its Australia roads project

The pandemic resulted in project delays across the board leading to a R1bn profit hit for the construction firm
Companies
2 months ago

Murray & Roberts upbeat after strategic shift

Group says a strategic shift on its range of contracts has positioned it well amid Covid-19 uncertainty
Companies
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Is Facebook shooting itself in the foot with its ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Stocks to watch in 2021
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Industrial users face oxygen supply crunch after ...
Companies / Industrials
4.
SA’s mines bring hundreds of thousands of ...
Companies / Mining
5.
AfroCentric secures five-year contract for ...
Companies / Healthcare

Related Articles

Murray & Roberts, hit hard by Covid-19, hunts new ground

Companies / Industrials

Murray & Roberts: Limping along, but surviving

Companies / Investors Monthly

M&R’s shares leap 20% after expressing optimism about 2021

Companies / Industrials

Group Five to delist from JSE after 46 years

Companies / Industrials

Murray & Roberts looks to oil and gas as mining investments ebb

Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.