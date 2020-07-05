Logistics is the property 'darling' of the market
05 July 2020 - 05:00
The logistics property sector, which is the indisputable favourite of investors both globally and in SA, is expected to be the next big battleground for local real estate players looking to diversify away from the weaker retail and office segments.
The sector, which primarily focuses on storage and distribution warehousing, has boomed in recent years due to the growth of e-commerce. Now with Covid-19 expected to accelerate the adoption of e-commerce in SA and worldwide, some property company counters are nicely poised for growth.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now