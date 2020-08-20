Imperial Logistics warns of 91% fall in earnings as Covid-19 hits operations

Transport group Imperial Logistics says it expects earnings to have dropped by as much as 91% in the year to end-June, largely due to losses incurred by its consumer packaged goods business and the effect of Covid-19 across its operations in the second half of the period.

Imperial, which provides transportation for automotive, chemical and industrial sectors, said in a trading statement on Thursday that headline earnings per share (HEPS) would fall to between 95c and 115c or between 83% to 86% in the 12 months to June 30.

EPS is expected to have fallen to between 151c and 171c from 1,773c previously. The decline was also affected by once-off costs associated with restructuring in SA.

“Despite lower earnings for the year to and the effects of Covid-19 on our operations, Imperial continued to generate strong free cash flow and its balance sheet remains strong,” the company said.

Adding that this has also been supported by the proceeds of R3.4bn from the sale of the European shipping business. The group sold the shipping business in July as it plans to focus on growing its business in Africa.

“As such, Imperial has sufficient headroom in terms of capacity and liquidity, and is well within its banking covenant limits,” Imperial said.

The company's results for the period are due on August 25.

At 10.54am, Imperial Logistics’ share price was down 1.79% to R33.49, while it had fallen 42% so far in 2020.

mjoo@businesslive.co.za