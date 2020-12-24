Companies / Industrials

Tribunal fines state blanket tender winner R5m for collusion

24 December 2020 - 09:35 Staff Writer
Aranda Textile Mills and Mzansi Blanket Supplies have been found guilty of collusive tendering. Picture: SUPPLIED
Aranda Textile Mills and Mzansi Blanket Supplies have been found guilty of collusive tendering. Picture: SUPPLIED

A blanket manufacturer that won a lucrative government tender been fined R5m for collusion.

The Competition Tribunal said on Wednesday that Aranda Textile Mills and blanket reseller Mzansi Blanket Supplies were found guilty of price fixing and collusive tendering in relation to a 2015 National Treasury tender.

An investigation was launched in 2016.

“The tender, for which both Aranda and Mzansi had submitted bids, provided for the procuring of blankets, among other items, on behalf of multiple state departments including the department of correctional services, the police, the SA Military Health Service and Emergency Medical Services,” said the tribunal.

It said that after an investigation it was found that both companies had “engaged in collusive bidding”.

“They adopted a pricing strategy through which they could hedge their bets and ensure that only either or both won the tender, and not the other bidders. For this strategy to be successful, which it was in the 2015 tender, both Aranda and Mzansi would need to be active participants in co-ordinating their bids,” the tribunal said.

It ruled that Aranda must pay an administrative penalty of R5m and Mzansi R500,000.

In summary, the tribunal said Aranda and Mzansi both submitted bids for the tender, but they had already had a “close commercial relationship”. Aranda, said the tribunal, was a supplier of blankets to Mzansi and the other bidders for the tender.

“However, the prices Aranda quoted other bidders were significantly higher in comparison to the quote offered to Mzansi — and the financial terms extended to Mzansi were more favourable than those afforded to the other bidders. Therefore, other interested bidders’ input price for the blankets (cost price) was significantly higher than Mzansi’s.

“When we stand back from the evidence and consider it in its totality, the only reasonable inference that can be drawn in relation to the 2015 tender is that the respondents co-ordinated their bids,” the tribunal said.

TimesLIVE

Eskom to pursue R3bn more in irregular spending

CEO André de Ruyter says once funds have been recovered from Kusile, the probe will move to Medupi
National
1 week ago

Inside SA’s heist culture: gold, guns and gangs

Audacious armed robberies at SA’s gold smelting facilities ramped up dramatically in 2019. New developments suggest the gangs are refining their ...
Features
3 weeks ago

Culture of impunity being bred, SIU boss Andy Mothibi warns

The head of the Special Investigating Unit says in  many of the cases under investigation, the SIU has uncovered cases of collusion and corruption
National
1 month ago

ANC to discipline Khusela Diko and Bandile Masuku over PPE corruption claims

The two government officials will face the ANC’s provincial disciplinary committee over allegations related to Covid-19 contracts
National
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Seriti is looking to diversify as it exhausts the ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Apple CEO turned down talks on Tesla acquisition ...
Companies / Industrials
3.
Fitch upgrades SA’s big five banks’ national ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Black Friday turned into Black November for ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Telkom asks high court to halt Icasa’s ‘flawed’ ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

Cairn Energy wins $1.2bn arbitration ruling over tax dispute with India

Companies / Mining

Seriti is looking to diversify as it exhausts the coal space in SA

Companies / Mining

Water board CEO has pension frozen again

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.