Water board CEO has pension frozen again

The former CEO of Lepelle Northern Water will not be paid pending the completion of an investigation into irregular contracts awarded under his watch, the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) said on Tuesday.

The water board is a state-owned enterprise that secures water for residents of Limpopo. Phineas Legodi was suspended in July and resigned the following month. An order was issued barring him from accessing his pension from the Municipal Employees Union Retirement Fund but this lapsed in November.

The SIU said it was able to interdict the pension fund from paying benefits to Legodi, who has been ordered to explain to the special tribunal by January 21 why the order should not be made permanent.

The investigation by the SIU is into a water project that Lepelle Northern Water was in charge of and which was meant to benefit 50 villages in Giyani, Limpopo.

When the investigation is complete, the SIU will apply to the special tribunal to recover any losses suffered from irregular tenders.

Head of the SIU, advocate Andy Mothibi, said: “The SIU will pursue civil litigation against any official if there is an indication that they have caused damage to the public purse.”

The special tribunal has a mandate to​ recover public funds lost to corruption, fraud and illicit money flows.

