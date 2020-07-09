Business

Covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: Print media: will Covid-19 burn the boats?

Business Day TV’s Michael Avery talks to a panel about the future of print media in SA

09 July 2020 - 14:55 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/DANIL CHEPKO
Picture: 123RF/DANIL CHEPKO

Legend has it that when Cortés landed in Mexico in the 1500s, he ordered his men to burn the ships that had brought them there to remove the possibility of doing anything other than going forward into the unknown.

Has Covid-19 ushered in a similarly decisive moment for traditional print media to burn the presses? This week Media24 became the latest to announce the closure of paper-based print titles — five magazines and two newspapers, including the legendary Drum magazine.

Michael Avery discusses the future of print media with Prof Anton Harber, Caxton professor of journalism at Wits University; Chris Botha, MD of The MediaShop; and Pule Molebeledi, MD of news and media at Arena Holdings, which owns Business Day.

