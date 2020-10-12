Caxton sells internet businesses for R493m
Share price jumps 11.60% on Monday, the biggest intraday gain in seven months
12 October 2020 - 19:33
Shares in printing and publishing company Caxton jumped almost 12%, its biggest intraday gain in seven months, after the company said it will sell its shares in two internet network infrastructure and services companies.
The companies, Octotel, which provides internet network infrastructure, and RSAWeb, a hosting & connectivity provider, will be sold to fund manager Neoma Africa Fund for R493m. The share price rose 11.60% to close at R4.52, giving the company a market capitalisation of R1.7bn.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now