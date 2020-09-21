Companies / Industrials Caxton expects pressure on profits BL PREMIUM

Printing and publishing group Caxton, which on Monday reported an almost 50% fall in earnings, says profits will remain under pressure as it laments disappearing advertising revenue.

The publisher of the once iconic Bona magazine, which has shut down, said the pandemic caused its revenues to decline 11.8% or by R748m, and were affected by the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The lockdown wreaked havoc across many industries, resulting in the widespread retrenchments and permanent closures of some businesses.