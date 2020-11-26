Nampak’s full-year losses set to widen

Packaging company Nampak expects full-year losses to widen because of impairments, currency devaluation and restructuring costs.

Headline loss per share for total operations is expected to be between 70.2c and 77c compared to a loss of 19.4c the previous period. Headline loss per share excludes capital profits and impairments but includes foreign exchange losses, Nampak said in a Sens statement.

The company blamed the poor performance on the R4bn impairment and goodwill, as well as the net devaluation losses from Angolan and Nigerian exchange rate movements.

In Zimbabwe, hyperinflation and currency devaluation amounting to R588m also hit the business. It made impairments of R2.2bn and R1.2bn in Nigeria and Angola respectively.

Nampak supplies packaging to the food manufacturing and dairy industry, and makes cans for the alcohol and cold-drink sectors. Like many businesses, it was hit by the Covid-19 lockdown. The company was also knocked by asset disposal, restructuring and retrenchment costs.

In September, the group said it had made progress in reducing its debt as a result of disposals. During the 11-month period to end-August, Nampak reduced its US dollar debt using the R1.4bn net proceeds from the disposal of its glass division and $16m from the sale of its Nigerian cartons business.

Loss per share for total operations is expected to increase to 518c-570c compared to a loss of 132.1c in 2019. Loss per share includes capital profits, foreign exchange gains/losses, restructuring costs and goodwill and asset impairments.

Headline loss per share for continuing operations is expected to widen to as much as 80.6c compared to headline earnings of 54.1c in the prior year.

Nampak’s share price jumped 14.6% to close at R1.80, giving the company a market capitalisation of R1.2bn. Since January it has lost 73.65%.

The group has been listed on the JSE since 1969 and has assets in SA and 11 other countries in Africa.

