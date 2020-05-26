Companies / Industrials

Raubex to report nearly 336% increase in earnings

The infrastructure development group says the increase is due to a revision of the financial effects of the disposal of its property investments unit

26 May 2020 - 15:29 Lindiwe Tsobo
Picture: 123RF/THAMKC
Picture: 123RF/THAMKC

Infrastructure development group Raubex said on Tuesday that it expects its earnings for the year ended February 29 to be higher than the earnings from the previous corresponding period.

Earnings per share are expected to be about 335.7% higher, which translates to earnings per share of 139c higher than the 31.9c in the previous comparative period. 

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) are expected to increase by at least 161.7c from 57.0c in the previous comparative period, a rise of about 183.7%.

At 2.46pm, the company share price was up 0.32% to R15.90.

“The increase in HEPS compared to the previous guidance range is due to a revision of the financial effects of the disposal of Raubex Property Investments to Acorn Black Investments, and the treatment of these financial effects with regards to the calculation of HEPS”, the company said.

tsobol@businesslive.co.za

WATCH: Has construction hit a dead end?

Raubex CEO Rudolf Fourie and David Metelerkamp from Industry Insight talk to Business Day TV about the embattled industry
Companies
3 weeks ago

WATCH: How the construction sector may enjoy a turnaround

Raubex CEO Rudolf Fourie talks to Business Day TV about the state’s recent investment in the sector
Companies
2 months ago

Raubex to report at least 70% increase in earnings

The group said last week that it had sold its property interests for R383m to private equity firm Acorn Black Investments
Companies
2 months ago

Raubex sells property interests for R383m

The company has sold off its properties held in a subsidiary, after deciding they are non-core assets
Companies
2 months ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Central Energy Fund in talks to buy Sasol’s ...
Companies / Energy
2.
Confident Spear proceeds with R94m dividend payout
Companies / Property
3.
Black fund managers offer valuable insights to ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
A third of tested miners are positive for ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Nedbank sees ‘steep’ increase in bad debts ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.