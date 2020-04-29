Companies / Trade & Industry

WATCH: Has construction hit a dead end?

Raubex CEO Rudolf Fourie and David Metelerkamp from Industry Insight talk to Business Day TV about the embattled industry

29 April 2020 - 07:56 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/GABRIELA BERTOLINI
Picture: 123RF/GABRIELA BERTOLINI

Some construction and related services will commence on Friday when SA eases into level 4 of the lockdown.

Even before the Covid-19 pandemic, the sector was under pressure.

Raubex CEO Rudolf Fourie and David Metelerkamp from Industry Insight talk to Business Day TV about the outlook for the construction industry.

