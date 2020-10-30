Companies / Industrials

Mazor swings into an interim loss exceeding its market value

The building supplies group saw a first-half loss of R24m to end-August as Covid-19 battered the construction sector

30 October 2020 - 14:04 Karl Gernetzky
Mazor Group CEO Ronnie Mazor. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Mazor Group CEO Ronnie Mazor. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Buildings materials group Mazor has suffered a first-half loss exceeding its R19m market capitalisation, and is expecting further pain as SA’s construction sector reels in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Covid-19 brought construction to a halt during parts of the group’s half-year, while the company is unsure about new projects as there has been significant liquidations within the industry from professional engineers to developers and construction companies.

The group specialises in steel frames used in building, and aluminum frames such those as for windows. It also has a glass business.

Mazor reported a headline loss of R24m in the six months to end-August, from a loss of R4.8m, with group revenue almost halving to R113.3m.

“The interim period has been challenging for Mazor, the construction industry and the SA economy as a whole,” CEO Ronnie Mazor said.

The environment remains highly uncertain, the group said, even though the state has pledged to roll out infrastructure projects to help stimulate the economy.

In June 2020, the government announced an investment drive that would cover 55 projects, though this would take time to materialise, the group said.

“Covid-19 will continue to have an impact, including on particular industries such as hospitality and tourism, and we believe it is a long road to recovery,” the statement reads.

To mitigate the effects of the economic downturn on revenue, the group focused on reducing rental and employment costs, as well as increasing liquidity through sales of assets.

Sales that took place as part of the closure of the Gauteng branch of its glass division, such as equipment, generated cash flows of R6.4m, while the group received a further boost of R9.5m from the sale of land.

Mazor had cash of R28.9m at the end of August, from R32.9m previously, and said it has the resources to continue operating “for the foreseeable future”.

In afternoon trade on Friday, Mazor’s little-traded share was unchanged at 17c, having lost about three quarters of its value so far in 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

EDITOR’S NOTE: Managing market expectations

With ‘well-priced’ opportunities to further consolidate the broader building supplies sector, you would think punters might actually be backing ...
Companies
2 years ago

Mazor: Sidestepping the cycle

The delisting of the construction firm was mooted at its AGM, but investors may not get the price they want
News & Fox
2 years ago

Rocky road to recovery: Mazor, KayDav and South Ocean Holdings

The graduates of the 2007 listings boom, especially those involved in the broader infrastructure space, have endured tough times over the past ...
Investing
2 years ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Big shake-up at Standard Bank
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Total’s new gas find may lure investment
Companies / Energy
3.
Remgro: A stock that all South Africans should own
Companies / Investors Monthly
4.
MTN goes head to head with Cell C
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Aviation: Taking off ... but clouded in ...
Companies / Investors Monthly

Related Articles

WBHO warns of Covid-19 profit hit and more bad news from its Australia roads ...

Companies / Industrials

JAMIE CARR: Mazor: Reality check for new dawn

Opinion / Diamonds & Dogs

Brikor eyes expansion as financial position improves

Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.