Companies / Industrials Afrimat eyes even more acquisitions after emerging from Covid-19 with net cash The group saw only a mild dip in profits during its half year to end-August in spite of pandemic disruptions, largely due to high iron ore prices BL PREMIUM

Mining and construction materials group Afrimat, which is in the process of acquiring two mining assets, says it is eyeing even more acquisitions after the Covid-19 pandemic proved the value of having diversified operations.

High iron ore prices helped cushion the blow from a slump in demand for construction materials and industrial minerals during the group’s half-year ended August, when the group saw double-digit operating profit growth.