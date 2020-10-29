Afrimat eyes even more acquisitions after emerging from Covid-19 with net cash
The group saw only a mild dip in profits during its half year to end-August in spite of pandemic disruptions, largely due to high iron ore prices
29 October 2020 - 11:33
Mining and construction materials group Afrimat, which is in the process of acquiring two mining assets, says it is eyeing even more acquisitions after the Covid-19 pandemic proved the value of having diversified operations.
High iron ore prices helped cushion the blow from a slump in demand for construction materials and industrial minerals during the group’s half-year ended August, when the group saw double-digit operating profit growth.
