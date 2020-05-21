Companies / Industrials

Afrimat postpones dividend as outlook remains uncertain

21 May 2020 - 08:50 karl gernetzky
The Afrimat quarry in Greenbushes, Port Elizabeth Picture: DARYN WOOD
The Afrimat quarry in Greenbushes, Port Elizabeth Picture: DARYN WOOD

Building materials and industrial minerals group Afrimat has postponed its dividend payment, as it slowly ramps up demand at its operations in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Strong iron ore prices, increased production and cost savings helped profit for its year to end-February rise 52.9% to R465.17m, but the group remains cautious, saying it wants to preserve cash.

Afrimat benefited from rising iron ore prices in 2019, and its Demaneng mine — previously known as Diro Iron Ore and acquired in 2016 for R400m — produces high-grade ore. 

Operating profit of this segment increased 59.8% to R321.7m, while the group also saw strong growth in its industrial minerals business, which includes the production of agricultural lime, which is used to reduce soil acidity.

That business saw operating profit growth of 22.5% to R95.6m, partially due to increased volumes and efficiency improvements.

Afrimat had declared a final dividend of 62c per share in the prior comparative period, and has about 143-million shares in issue.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

