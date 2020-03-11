Companies / Industrials Construction slump continues, index shows Investment in fixed assets hits its lowest level since 2013, according to the Afrimat index BL PREMIUM

There is no end in sight to the construction industry's slump with the Afrimat Construction Index (ACI) showing that building activity slowed down in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The index, a composite indicator of the level of activity in the building and construction sectors, shows that investment during the quarter in fixed assets such as machinery and equipment reached its lowest levels since 2013.