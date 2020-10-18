Afrox delisting will be bad news for JSE
American-German group Linde will buy the remaining portion of company it does not already own
18 October 2020 - 18:21
UPDATED 18 October 2020 - 23:16
African Oxygen (Afrox), which has long been one of SA’s industrial bellwethers, is set to leave the JSE after having been listed for 56 years.
Founded in 1927, the gases and welding products supplier is now a subsidiary of American-German Linde, which owns 50.47%. On Friday the two companies said in a joint announcement that Linde expressed a firm intention to buy the Afrox shares it does not already own.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now