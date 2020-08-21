News Leader
WATCH: Why KAP Industrial is optimistic
KAP Industrial CEO Gary Chaplin talks to Business Day TV about the group’s results
21 August 2020 - 08:45
Despite Covid-19 weighing on KAP Industrial’s annual earnings, the group remains optimistic about its future prospects, saying that it is seeing improved demand for its products as lockdown restrictions are lifted.
KAP Industrial CEO Gary Chaplin spoke to Business Day TV about the group’s annual results.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.