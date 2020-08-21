Companies / Industrials

WATCH: Why KAP Industrial is optimistic

KAP Industrial CEO Gary Chaplin talks to Business Day TV about the group’s results

21 August 2020 - 08:45 Business Day TV
Gary Chaplin. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL/JEREMY GLYN
Gary Chaplin. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL/JEREMY GLYN

Despite Covid-19 weighing on KAP Industrial’s annual earnings, the group remains optimistic about its future prospects, saying that it is seeing improved demand for its products as lockdown restrictions are lifted.

KAP Industrial CEO Gary Chaplin spoke to Business Day TV about the group’s annual results.

