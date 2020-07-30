Companies / Industrials

China's electric vehicle maker Li Auto surges over 50% after Nasdaq debut

New York IPO backed by food delivery giant Meituan and TikTok owner Bytedance

30 July 2020 - 20:33 Noor Zainab Hussain
Picture: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPELTON
Picture: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPELTON

Bengaluru — Li Auto's stock soared over 50% after its debut on Nasdaq on Thursday, after the Chinese electric vehicle maker sold shares to investors in its $1.1bn initial public offering (IPO) for a higher-than-expected price.

The offering of 95-million American depositary shares (ADS) was priced at $11.50 per share. The stock opened at $15.50 and extended gains to rise as much as $17.50, adding to the growing list of strong debuts in 2020.

The New York IPO of Li Auto, backed by food delivery giant Meituan Dianping and TikTok owner Bytedance, comes at a time when US-listed Chinese companies are facing tightened scrutiny and strict audit requirements from US regulators, as tensions escalate between the two countries.

Sentiment towards Chinese firms among US investors has also been hit by the fallout from Luckin Coffee, a Chinese coffee chain, which was listed on Nasdaq and earlier this year disclosed that some of its employees fabricated sales accounts.

The IPO of the five-year-old Beijing-based carmaker, two years after Chinese peer Nio went public in New York, is one of the biggest US listings by a Chinese company this year. Investors value the company at about $10bn.

Unlike rival Tesla and Nio's pure battery electric vehicles, Li Auto's sport-utility vehicle model Li One allows drivers to charge their cars with electricity or switch to a petrol auxiliary power unit, a technology called extended range electric vehicle (EREV).

“There is demand for EREV, which alleviates range anxiety issues for customers,” said Mingming Huang, founder of Future Capital Discovery Fund, which was the first investor in Li Auto when the company started in 2015.

Huang also said Li Auto would not rule out the possibility of having a different power train in future models. Li Auto sold 9,666 vehicles in the first six months of 2020.

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, UBS and CICC were among the underwriters for the IPO.

Reuters

Tencent offers to buy out search engine Sogou in $2.1bn deal

Chinese tech giants are looking to delist from US bourses, with Tencent climbing as much as 4.7% on the news as it eyes Sogou’s AI technology
Companies
2 days ago

Ma’s second IPO set to be world's richest this year

Ant Group, formerly Ant Financial, provides mobile payments services across China and further afield, with 1-billion user
Business
4 days ago

Ant shuns Credit Suisse as sponsor in initial list for Hong Kong IPO

Alibaba’s star performer is leaning towards naming the bank as joint global co-ordinator for listing, sources say
Companies
1 week ago

Software maker Jamf’s shares soar 77% in market debut

Strong demand prompts Jamf, which counts IBM and SAP among its customers, to increase offering
Companies
1 week ago

ZoomInfo stock soars 90% on debut

The business-intelligence platform was valued at more than $14bn
Companies
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Standard Bank takes first punch from pandemic on ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Sasol shares jump as investors celebrate asset ...
Companies / Energy
3.
Stefanutti swings into R1bn loss amid Eskom woes
Companies / Industrials
4.
ArcelorMittal SA shares tumble as loss widens to ...
Companies / Industrials
5.
EOH boss Stephen van Coller calls foul over JSE ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.