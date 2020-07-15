Minorities grill Bell Equipment directors at AGM over lack of shareholding
Company accused of underperforming after changing from being owner managed to professionally managed
15 July 2020 - 20:40
US-based minority shareholders grilled directors of Bell Equipment, manufacturer and distributor of heavy industrial equipment, at its AGM on Wednesday, after it admitted that its management and board personally hold very few shares in the company.
The shareholders are concerned that the directors may not be confident about the company’s future growth. They said Bell’s fortunes have soured since the group changed from being owner managed to professionally managed about eight years ago.
