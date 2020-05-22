Companies / Industrials

Sasol warns of profit decline as it battles falling oil price

The group has also experienced problems at its Lake Charles facility in the US, which experienced an explosion earlier in 2020

22 May 2020 - 09:36 karl gernetzky
Picture: BLOOMBERG / WALDO SWIEGERS
Picture: BLOOMBERG / WALDO SWIEGERS

Embattled chemicals group Sasol, whose share price has fallen by almost three quarters so far in 2020, said on Friday it expects profits for its year to end-June to fall by at least a fifth as it feels the effect of a declining oil price.

Sasol produces oil from coal, and prices of fuel have plummeted in 2020 due to a combination of a price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia and plummeting demand due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Headline earnings per share (Heps) are expected to decrease by at least 20%, compared with Heps of R30.72 reported for the year to the end of June 2019, the group said. Heps is a widely used profit measure in SA that excludes once off items to give a better indication of underlying performance.

Sasol is expected to issue a more detailed trading update in coming weeks.

Cost overruns at the group’s Lake Charles project in the US and an explosion at that facility earlier in the year are also putting pressure on the group.

In morning trade on Friday Sasol’s share price was 5.54% lower at R79.50, putting it on track for its worst one-day performance in more than two weeks.

At the same time Brent crude was 5.18% lower at $31.08 a barrel, having fallen almost 50% so far in 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Stake in Sasol’s Lake Charles plant is on the chopping block

The base chemicals business is more likely to be sold than the performance chemicals units, but at what price?
Companies
2 weeks ago

Sasol now expects a loss from Lake Charles in 2020

The US project is expected to weigh on earnings by as much as R1.9bn in the group’s year to end-June
Companies
4 weeks ago

TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: The heat is on for Sasol to conduct a fire-sale of assets

The petrochemical firm turns to disposals before approaching reluctant shareholders and creditors for a R33bn injection
Opinion
4 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Tiger Brands warns of hefty writedowns as economy ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Recovery from Covid-19 will be slow, warn ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Edcon is worth saving, say business rescuers
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
How do you solve a problem like Emirates’ A380 ...
Companies
5.
Momentum expects claims to surge and earnings to ...
Companies

Related Articles

Stake in Sasol’s Lake Charles plant is on the chopping block

Companies / Energy

Low oil prices put Sasol on the spot

Companies

Sasol slashes management salaries — starting with its CEO

Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.