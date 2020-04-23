Companies / Mining Sasol slashes management salaries — starting with its CEO The synthetic fuel and chemicals group is scrambling to cut costs as oil prices and fuel sales plummet BL PREMIUM

Sasol has announced sweeping salary cuts as part of the “self-help” measures the group is implementing to avoid a rights issue amid a drop in oil prices and lower sales.

Fleetwood Grobler, the CEO of the fuel and chemicals producer, will lead the charge and donate 33% of his salary to the government’s Covid-19 response initiative, the Solidarity Fund, for three months. Thereafter Grobler will take a 20% salary cut each month until December, the synthetic fuel and chemicals producers announced on Thursday.