WATCH: Covid-19’s effect on industrials

The Covid-19 pandemic and its disruption of industrial production has begun to effect the metals space, especially steel. This comes on the heels of a difficult period for the industry in 2019 globally, when it struggled with tariffs and experienced early signs of a demand slowdown.

How is this playing out in SA, where the industry was developing a steel masterplan and was locked in heated debate over what sort of tariff protection government should accord local producers?

Business Day TV’s Michael Avery talks to executive director of research institute Trade and Industrial Policy Strategies, Saul Levin; chief economist at the Steel and Engineering Federation of SA, Dr Michael Ade; director at M and J Mining, Daniel Mathews; and CEO of Consulting Engineers SA, Chris Campbell.