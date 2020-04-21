Companies / Energy

Sasol’s share price plunges nearly 25% as oil price plummets

Oil prices are under pressure as weakening demand puts a premium on storage space

21 April 2020 - 10:31 karl gernetzky
A man walks past a Sasol synthetic fuel plant. Picture: REUTERS
Embattled chemicals group Sasol’s share price fell by almost a quarter on Tuesday morning, with global energy stocks under pressure from volatility in the oil price.

Sasol’s losses on Tuesday morning brought its year to date loss to 85.83%, with the group on track for its worst daily performance in more than a month.

US crude oil futures turned negative for the first time in history on Monday, due to fear that the world is running out of storage space as the Covid-19 pandemic hits demand.

The share price of Sasol, which produces oil from coal, has been battered in 2020 due to a declining outlook for energy prices, and due to concerns of cost overruns at its Lake Charles project in the US. An explosion at that facility earlier in 2020 has also weighed on the group.

In morning trade on Tuesday, Sasol’s share price fell 21.76% to R43.51, having earlier plunged to as much as R42.02.

A reset for Sasol

Some say that Opec is effectively dead. If that is the case, we asked Sasol CEO Fleetwood Grobler whether it will fundamentally change Sasol’s ...
Money & Investing
5 days ago

Sasol cuts fuel sales guidance as Covid-19 crimps demand

The group expects fuel sales to drop by 12% and production at its Secunda synfuels facility has been cut by a quarter
Companies
1 week ago

Cheap as it is, Sasol remains a gamble

As the Sasol share price plummeted to well below R30 in recent weeks many wonder if now is the time to buy
Companies
2 weeks ago

