Companies / Industrials Coca-Cola wins round one in BEE battle against SAB SABMiller accused of improperly withholding Zenzele BEE benefit payouts to former employees BL PREMIUM

Coca-Cola Beverages SA (CCBSA) has won its urgent application forcing SABMiller to pay out BEE benefits to its former employees as part of a deal between the beer maker and the soft drink company.

CCBSA on behalf of its employees claimed that conditions of the merger ¯— whereby the Coca-Cola Company bought SABMiller shares held in Coca-Cola Beverage Africa (CCBA) — have been breached. SABMiller is part of AB InBev, the world's largest brewer.