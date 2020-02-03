Grindrod beefs up board with Ben Magara appointment
The former Lonmin CEO is one of the business heavyweights to be appointed as independent non-executive director
JSE-listed freight and financial services company Grindrod has beefed up its board with some mining and industrial veterans, including former Lonmin CEO Ben Magara.
Magara, who was also a former CEO of Anglo Coal SA, will join Grindrod’s board as an independent non-executive director, the group said on Monday.
The group has also appointed Zimkhitha Zatu as an independent non-executive director. Zatu is a non-executive director of Sun International, and has previously worked with the Industrial Development Corporation, PPC and Standard Bank.
Willem van Wyk, a chartered accountant working as an investment manager at Remgro, has been appointed as an alternative director.