Companies / Industrials

Grindrod beefs up board with Ben Magara appointment

The former Lonmin CEO is one of the business heavyweights to be appointed as independent non-executive director

03 February 2020 - 10:58 karl gernetzky
Ben Magara. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS
Ben Magara. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS

JSE-listed freight and financial services company Grindrod has beefed up its board with some mining and industrial veterans, including former Lonmin CEO Ben Magara.

Magara, who was also a former CEO of Anglo Coal SA, will join Grindrod’s board as an independent non-executive director, the group said on Monday.

The group has also appointed Zimkhitha Zatu as an independent non-executive director. Zatu is a non-executive director of Sun International, and has previously worked with the Industrial Development Corporation, PPC and Standard Bank.

Willem van Wyk, a chartered accountant working as an investment manager at Remgro, has been appointed as an alternative director.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Grindrod extends termination date for joint venture deal

The shipping company has again put back the termination date for acquiring an additional 33.25% stake in IVS
Companies
2 months ago

Grindrod Bank eyes SME market for expansion

Grindrod says the SME sector offers attractive opportunities for the lender
Companies
5 months ago

Grindrod reports half-year loss as it impairs assets held for sale

Freight and financial services firm made a total loss after tax of R476.8m in the first half of 2019 on discontinued operations
Companies
5 months ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Grindrod Bank eyes SME market for expansion

Companies / Industrials

Grindrod Shipping reports higher loss amid trade tension

Companies / Trade & Industry

Grindrod extends termination date for joint venture deal

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.