Companies / Industrials

Boeing sued by Irish lessor over 737 MAX breach of contract

18 December 2019 - 17:10 Nivedita Balu
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Bengaluru — An Ireland-based plane lessor sued Boeing on Tuesday for breaching a contract for 22 of the US aircraft maker’s 737 MAX aircraft and sought compensation of $185m.

Timaero Ireland cited design flaws in Boeing’s best-selling aircraft, which has been grounded for nine months, and said the private company has been affected by the aircraft maker’s breach of contract.

Deliveries of the 737 MAX have been frozen as a result of the grounding.

On Monday, Boeing announced it would suspend production of its 737 MAX jetliner in January, as repercussions from two deadly crashes of the now-grounded aircraft drag into 2020.

“The 737 MAX aircraft contracted for between Boeing and Timaero are now either worthless or seriously diminished in value,” Timaero said.

The 737 MAX has been grounded since March after two crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people, costing the aircraft manufacturer more than $9bn so far.

Boeing was not immediately available for a comment.

Reuters

Boeing suppliers feel the pain as 737 MAX production stops

Shares in Boeing’s European supplier are falling sharply as the plane’s production is suspended for at least January 2020
Companies
1 day ago

US economy will feel Boeing’s shutdown of MAX production

No jobs at the plane maker are under threat, but 600 firms build components for the 737 jet
Companies
1 day ago

JOHN GAPPER: Disruptive innovation has been only constant amid technological leaps

An app that enables consumers to have meals delivered, review and book hotels, and order at-home massages would have been inconceivable in the ...
Opinion
11 hours ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

FAA to probe production issues after former Boeing manager warns of ‘factory ...

Companies

US lawmakers say Boeing CEO guilty of ‘concealment and opaqueness’

Companies

Boeing profit tumbles as 737 MAX return to use is pushed out

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.