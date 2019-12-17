Companies / Industrials

Sasol’s share price surges on higher Lake Charles production

The company’s share price has been under pressure from delays and cost overruns at its Lake Charles Project in the US

17 December 2019
Sasol's headquarters in Rosebank, Johannesburg. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Chemical group Sasol's share price surged almost 10% on Tuesday, after it reported rising production at its embattled Lake Charles Project in the US.

At 1.33pm Sasol's share price had risen 9.21% to R298.80, putting it on track for its best one-day performance in almost two months.

The company said the ethane cracker at Lake Charles was increasing production rates following the successful replacement of the acetylene reactor catalyst, with issues related to the plant's acetylene removal system having now been resolved.

Sasol's share price has still lost about a third of its value in 2019, under pressure to due cost overruns at Lake Charles that ultimately cost joint CEOs Stephen Cornell and Bongani Nqwababa their jobs.

The CEOs resigned in October after an independent board review into cost overruns at Lake Charles concluded that governance shortcomings were a factor in the problems the project faced.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

