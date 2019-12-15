Business Sasol pushes for drilling near Bazaruto BL PREMIUM

Sasol has confirmed its renewed ambition to explore and drill test wells in Mozambique's richest fishing grounds, on the boundary of a prime tourist destination - Bazaruto Archipelago National Park.

Fringed by soft white beaches, coral reefs and clear blue waters, the islands of Bazaruto are a popular tropical getaway for South Africans and other tourists.