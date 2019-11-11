Companies / Industrials

State tender boost for contractors

Raubex wants a slice of government projects worth R17bn as entities publish tenders

11 November 2019 - 19:29 Siseko Njobeni
Picture: SOWETAN
Picture: SOWETAN

Public-sector investment in road construction has returned to levels last seen before the 2010 World Cup after state-owned entities and government departments issued work worth billions of rand, according to construction group Raubex.

The lack of public investment was one of the factors that crippled the construction industry, leading to the downfall of some of the country’s big construction firms such as Group Five and Basil Read.

Raubex, the third-biggest construction group by market capitalisation, said road construction tenders, mainly from the SA National Roads Agency (Sanral), had improved prospects in construction.

Speaking at the release of the company’s results for the six months ended August 31, Raubex Group CEO Rudolf Fourie said there had been a substantial increase in tenders issued and that the current tender pipeline for the group's roads and earthworks business was worth R17bn. Raubex’s order book stands at R9bn.

“Sanral has published tenders to the value of R7bn. For two years there was nothing, and now R7bn. This is a start. They have said they are going to roll out about R40bn over the next five years. The Cape Town International Airport is also out for tenders. This is for the runway. We estimate that to be anywhere between R2.5bn and R3bn,” Fourie said.

The tender pipeline also included work worth R2.3bn from the KwaZulu-Natal transport department and R2bn from the Free State transport department.

“In total it is R17bn worth of work. To give you a feel, in the last two years, in a period like this, there was never more than R2bn worth of work. We hope to get part of that. This is a significant number and it is encouraging,” he said.

Sanral recently appointed Raubex to complete the construction of the N1 Musina ring road in Limpopo for R420m.

“We are encouraged by a substantial increase in tender activity that has been observed in recent months which now needs to materialise into contract awards,” Fourie said.

He said the work for which the company had tendered would take up to eight months to materialise and would not have an impact in the second half of the company’s financial year.

njobenis@businesslive.co.za

Renewable energy projects power Raubex profit

Eskom's independent power producers programme has boosted the construction group in its six months to end-August
Companies
11 hours ago

Wind and solar power up Raubex outlook

JSE-listed infrastructure development group says interim headline earnings per share to end-August could double due to IPP contracts
Companies
1 month ago

Raubex warns of huge decline in earnings due to tough industry conditions

The construction group says lower spend from Sanral and delayed contract awards from provincial government have affected its subsidiaries
Companies
1 year ago

Construction sector: woes of a feast or famine industry

With no restoration of stability ‘and sanity’ to economic policy, the listed construction sector could go to zero, says analyst
Companies
1 year ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Small cap funds: small today, large tomorrow

Companies / Investors Monthly

Raubex holds on to cash as construction downturn persists

Companies / Industrials

Raubex pins hope on Sanral tenders

Companies / Industrials

Sanral turns to development banks to get projects going

National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.