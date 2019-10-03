Companies / Industrials

Wind and solar power up Raubex outlook

03 October 2019
JSE-listed infrastructure development group Raubex said on Thursday interim headline earnings per share (heps) to end-August could almost double, amid a boost from contract work from independent power producers (IPP).

Heps was expected to rise by between 70% and 90% to a range of 60.7c and 67.8c, the company said in a statement.

The group’s infrastructure division experienced strong growth, mainly as a result of work related to IPPs, it said, though stable conditions had also persisted in the affordable housing and commercial building sectors.

Tough conditions remained in the roads and earthworks division, with the company reporting excess capacity compared to the volume of work on hand. Cost cutting had reduced losses in this division.

Community unrest had affected quarry operations during the period, and there had been considerable margin pressure and a decrease in operating profit in the company’s materials division, Raubex said.

“The company has maintained a strong balance sheet throughout the period and is well positioned to participate in future opportunities in the SA construction sector,” the statement read.

Some opportunities on tender include extensive upgrades to the N2/N3 road network in KwaZulu-Natal, as well as upgrades at OR Tambo International Airport and Cape Town International Airport.

Raubex’s share closed at R19.35 on Wednesday, having risen 13.82% so far in 2019.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Raubex expects earnings to have fallen 20%

Group hurt by slowdown in road conThe firm was hurt by a slowdown in demand, particularly in the road construction sector during the second half of ...
Companies
7 months ago

Struggling Raubex scores with wind and solar projects

CEO Rudolf Fourie says civil works contracts have been secured, which will ease the pressure on the underperforming road divisions
Companies
11 months ago

Road builder Raubex feels the squeeze of state belt-tightening

Plunging earnings, retrenchments and a slashed dividend characterise the first half, though the group’s secured order book has grown 12%
Companies
11 months ago

