Companies / Industrials

Renewable energy projects power Raubex profit

Eskom’s independent power producers programme has boosted the construction group in its six months to end-August

11 November 2019 - 08:56 karl gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/WASTESOUL
Picture: 123RF/WASTESOUL

Road-builder Raubex is optimistic that the outlook for SA’s construction sector could improve, having received a boost in its six months to end-August from contract work for independent power producers (IPPs).

Revenue in the group’s infrastructure division, which focuses on renewable energy, grew 21.4% to R1.28bn, with operating profit surging 187.8% to R77.3m, it said on Monday. The company also reported consistent results in its affordable housing and commercial building operations.

Group revenue fell 1.9% to R4.4bn, with revenue from its roads and earthworks division declining 7.7% in which tough trading conditions due to decreased public spending continue to weigh.

Industry peers, including Group Five and Basil Read, have entered into business rescue, but Raubex said on Monday it is encouraged by tender opportunities, including for extensive upgrades to the N2 and N3 network in KwaZulu-Natal.

Headline earnings per share (heps) rose 64.1% to 58.6c, with the company upping its interim dividend 83.3% to 22c per share.

“Following a very difficult 2019 financial year in which a number of rightsizing initiatives where undertaken, we have managed to stop the bleeding and the group is now better positioned to manage the lower volume of construction work on hand, while it has maintained sufficient capacity to participate in an anticipated improvement in the sector,” CEO Rudolf Fourie said.

“We are encouraged by a substantial increase in tender activity that has been observed in recent months which now needs to materialise into contract awards,” Fourie said.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Wind and solar power up Raubex outlook

JSE-listed infrastructure development group says interim headline earnings per share to end-August could double due to IPP contracts
Companies
1 month ago

Raubex holds on to cash as construction downturn persists

CEO Rudolf Fourie says tough times ahead will need a strong balance sheet, writes Siseko Njobeni
Companies
5 months ago

Raubex says full-year earnings have plunged

The company said its ‘rightsizing‘ programme continued in the second half of the year ‘to further reduce capacity in line with the current low level ...
Companies
7 months ago

Raubex expects earnings to have fallen 20%

Group hurt by slowdown in road conThe firm was hurt by a slowdown in demand, particularly in the road construction sector during the second half of ...
Companies
8 months ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Basil Read rescue plan ‘still on track’

Companies

Raubex warns of huge decline in earnings due to tough industry conditions

Companies

Construction sector: woes of a feast or famine industry

Companies / Industrials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.