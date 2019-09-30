Companies / Industrials Imperial changes remuneration policy after shareholder snub The listed logistics company had to start discussions with disgruntled shareholders after they rejected its handling of the issue BL PREMIUM

Imperial Logistics has introduced a performance-based incentive plan for management after a group of shareholders rejected its remuneration policy in October 2018.

Imperial chairperson Phumzile Langeni said in the company’s 2019 annual report that the group's remuneration committee had discussions with the shareholders and conducted a “detailed” review of the remuneration policy and its implementation.