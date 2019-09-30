Imperial changes remuneration policy after shareholder snub
The listed logistics company had to start discussions with disgruntled shareholders after they rejected its handling of the issue
30 September 2019 - 18:34
Imperial Logistics has introduced a performance-based incentive plan for management after a group of shareholders rejected its remuneration policy in October 2018.
Imperial chairperson Phumzile Langeni said in the company’s 2019 annual report that the group's remuneration committee had discussions with the shareholders and conducted a “detailed” review of the remuneration policy and its implementation.
