Bowler Metcalf to buy back its ‘undervalued’ shares

Plastics specialist Bowler Metcalf said on Thursday it planned to spend about R40m buying back its “undervalued” shares, remaining optimistic regarding SA’s prospects despite coming out of a period characterised by load-shedding and industrial action.

The group’s operating profit from continuing operations fell 12% and turnover 6.1% to end-June, the company said, reporting “extraordinarily high” operating costs and tight margins.

Headline earnings per share from continuing operations fell 8% to 88.1c and total profit from continuing operations fell 8% to R71.9m.

Total profit, however, rose R126% to R140m. During the period the company sold its 41.4% stake in bottler SoftBev for R233m.

Bowler Metcalf, which has a market capitalisation of R607m, plans to spend up to R40m in buying back its shares, saying on Thursday it had been presented with “numerous opportunities in recent months, and there have been some encouraging developments”.

“The volatility of the SA manufacturing space is likely to remain a regular occurring part of our life for a few years to come,” said CEO Friedel Sass.

“Notwithstanding the significant challenges facing the SA business and social environment, I remain cautiously optimistic for the medium-term prospects of this country,” he said.

Bowler Metcalf’s share has fallen 6.33% so far in 2019, closing at R7.40 on Wednesday.

