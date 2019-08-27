Imperial to offload European shipping business
Company says the shipping business is noncore and does not support the group’s Africa-focused growth strategy
27 August 2019 - 18:29
Imperial Logistics is considering disposing of its noncore shipping business in Europe as it did not support the group’s Africa-focused growth strategy, says CEO Mohammed Akoojee.
The move comes as the company, which unbundled automotive division Motus in 2018, is eyeing growth in the distribution of consumer and pharmaceutical products in Sub-Saharan Africa.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.