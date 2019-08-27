Companies / Industrials Imperial to offload European shipping business Company says the shipping business is noncore and does not support the group’s Africa-focused growth strategy BL PREMIUM

Imperial Logistics is considering disposing of its noncore shipping business in Europe as it did not support the group’s Africa-focused growth strategy, says CEO Mohammed Akoojee.

The move comes as the company, which unbundled automotive division Motus in 2018, is eyeing growth in the distribution of consumer and pharmaceutical products in Sub-Saharan Africa.