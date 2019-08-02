WATCH: How Mondi increased its interim dividend

Companies / Industrials

Mondi CEO Peter Oswald talks to Business Day TV about the group’s interim results

02 August 2019 - 09:36 Business Day TV
Packaging and paper group, Mondi has received a boost from higher selling prices and volume increases during the interim period. While revenue is up only 1%, profit before tax surged by 29% and basic underlying earnings grew 8%.

A dividend of more than 27 euro cents was declared, an increase of 27%. 

CEO Peter Oswald joined Business Day TV to talk about the numbers.

Or listen to the full audio:

