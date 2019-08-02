News Leader
WATCH: How Mondi increased its interim dividend
Mondi CEO Peter Oswald talks to Business Day TV about the group’s interim results
02 August 2019 - 09:36
Packaging and paper group, Mondi has received a boost from higher selling prices and volume increases during the interim period. While revenue is up only 1%, profit before tax surged by 29% and basic underlying earnings grew 8%.
A dividend of more than 27 euro cents was declared, an increase of 27%.
CEO Peter Oswald joined Business Day TV to talk about the numbers.
Mondi CEO Peter Oswald talks to Business Day TV about the group’s interim results
Or listen to the full audio: