News Leader
WATCH: How PPC delivered despite a challenging trading environment
PPC CEO Johan Claassen talks to Business Day TV about the company’s results
01 July 2019 - 09:05
PPC delivered a solid first-half performance, despite having to deal with a number of one-off costs and a challenging trading environment.
Headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the period came in 33% higher, while revenue rose 1%, with total cement volumes increasing by the same amount.
PPC CEO Johan Claassen joined Business Day TV to discuss the company’s results.
PPC CEO Johan Claassen talks to Business Day TV about the company’s results
Or listen to the full audio: