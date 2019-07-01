Companies / Industrials

News Leader

WATCH: How PPC delivered despite a challenging trading environment

PPC CEO Johan Claassen talks to Business Day TV about the company’s results

01 July 2019 - 09:05 Business Day TV
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

PPC delivered a solid first-half performance, despite having to deal with a number of one-off costs and a challenging trading environment.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the period came in 33% higher, while revenue rose 1%, with total cement volumes increasing by the same amount.

PPC CEO Johan Claassen joined Business Day TV to discuss the company’s results.

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm 

